 ‘Excessive focus on guarantees obliterating welfare, law and order’ 

April 21, 2024

BJP holds Kayaka Samavesha; seeks support for NDA candidates; blames Congress for lawlessness

Mysore/Mysuru: Upping the ante against the Congress Government, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the law and order situation in Karnataka has worsened.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the ‘Kayaka Samavesha,’ a convention organized by the BJP for Madivala, Vishwakarma, Nekara, Ganiga, and other micro-communities at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds, this morning Vijayendra emphasised that the Congress Government’s exclusive focus on the so-called ‘guarantee schemes’ has led to neglect of the overall welfare of the State.

“The worsening law and order situation has eroded public confidence, particularly among mothers concerned about the safety of their daughters, with daylight murders and abuse of women becoming common. The Congress’s apparent appeasement of the minority community has contributed to a surge in criminal activities. Despite public outcry over such incidents, CM Siddaramaiah’s response has been disappointingly lackadaisical,” he remarked.

Asserting that the BJP offered the sole solution to address prevailing issues and to secure a promising future for the nation, Vijayendra urged the public to throw their support behind party candidates Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar for the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency and S. Balaraj for the Chamarajanagar (SC) seat.

Speaking at the event, BJP OBC Morcha State President Raghu Kautilya asserted that the Congress Government had misled the populace with freebies, ultimately leading to economic hardships. He underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the welfare of all communities, including micro-communities, through various welfare initiatives. Kautilya implored members of the communities attending the convention to rally behind the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, former Minister C.H. Vijayshankar, BJP City President L. Nagendra, BJP District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, and others were present.