Yaduveer, GTD, Kaveesh hold roadshow in Chamundeshwari

April 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With just three days left for public campaigning for the LS polls, Mysuru-Kodagu BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar intensified his campaign by holding roadshows in several villages coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment on Saturday.

Yaduveer accompanied by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, began his campaign at Nagavala and subsequently held road shows at Manikyapura, Madahalli, Beerihundi, Jattihundi, Ganigarahundi, Nanjarayanahundi, Nagarthahalli, Lingambudipalya, Ramabainagar, Kotehundi, Hootagalli, Koorgalli etc.,

This apart, Yaduveer campaigned at Kamarahalli, Doddamaragowdanahalli (DMG Halli), Shettanayakanahalli, Kumarabeedu, K. Hemmanahalli, Sahukarhundi, Mooganahundi, Yedahalli, Gurur, Mahadevapura, Hinkal and Belavadi, during which he was joined by a host of BJP and JD(S) workers.

Addressing the crowds at villages, Yaduveer retorted to the Congress charge that he (Yaduveer) would not come out of the Palace, recalling that the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas were always in the midst of the people. “Just like my ancestors, I too will be among the people. I believe that serving you is a blessing for me. I appeal the electorate not to pay heed to falsehood and support me in the polls”, he said.

Highlighting the achievements of PM Modi in the last 10 years, Yaduveer assured that he would do his best for comprehensive development of the Constituency.

Stressing on the need for re-electing PM Modi, he reiterated his appeal to the people for casting their votes in his favour as his election would further strengthen the hands of the PM in building a ‘Shrestha Bharat’.

BJP leader V. Kaveesh Gowda and others took part in the campaign.