Congress will not secure more than 50 seats in LS: B.Y. Vijayendra
News, Top Stories

Congress will not secure more than 50 seats in LS: B.Y. Vijayendra

April 21, 2024

“Party came to power in State promising guarantees; will face consequences if they are scrapped”

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has issued a stern warning to the Congress-led State Government regarding the potential repercussions of halting guarantee schemes.

Addressing media representatives at Hotel President here  this morning, prior to launching door-to-door campaign and taking part in the Kayaka Samavesha at Dasara Exhibition Grounds, Vijayendra emphasised that the Congress party assumed power with a promise of implementing guarantee schemes. He underscored that discontinuing these schemes would inevitably lead to public discontent, considering the electorate’s support for the party.

Highlighting the alleged neglect of developmental initiatives by the Congress-led State Government, the BJP State President questioned whether any funds had been allocated for developmental projects.

Responding to Neha’s murder in Hubballi, Vijayendra criticised what he deemed as irresponsible remarks by Ministers, underscoring the gravity of the situation. He condemned the alleged appeasement of a specific community by the Congress Government.

Vijayendra further flayed Ministers for issuing insensitive statements. He concluded by asserting that such actions were contributing to public perception labelling the current  State Government as a ‘Taliban-style Government’.

Responding to inquiries regarding Neha’s photographs circulating widely on social media, Vijayendra sarcastically remarked on the Congress party’s capability for such demeaning tactics. Taking a swipe at CM Siddaramaiah, the BJP State President remarked, “Siddaramaiah, who portrays himself as a champion of Backward Communities, has prioritised appeasing the Minority community while neglecting the interests of the Backward Classes. The Congress party will face repercussions not only in the imminent Lok Sabha elections but also in the foreseeable future.”

READ ALSO  Voter awareness held for factory workers

Vijayendra also expressed strong disapproval of Congress leaders staging empty tumbler protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Bengaluru. Following LS polls, Congress will find itself with no recourse but to resort to such symbolic gestures, he said.

“The advertisements sponsored by Congress hold little relevance, as the people of the State have unequivocally chosen to support PM Modi. The promises made by Congress will remain unfulfilled, as they are unlikely to attain power at the Centre, with projections indicating the party won’t secure more than 50 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he asserted.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching