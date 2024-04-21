Congress will not secure more than 50 seats in LS: B.Y. Vijayendra

April 21, 2024

“Party came to power in State promising guarantees; will face consequences if they are scrapped”

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has issued a stern warning to the Congress-led State Government regarding the potential repercussions of halting guarantee schemes.

Addressing media representatives at Hotel President here this morning, prior to launching door-to-door campaign and taking part in the Kayaka Samavesha at Dasara Exhibition Grounds, Vijayendra emphasised that the Congress party assumed power with a promise of implementing guarantee schemes. He underscored that discontinuing these schemes would inevitably lead to public discontent, considering the electorate’s support for the party.

Highlighting the alleged neglect of developmental initiatives by the Congress-led State Government, the BJP State President questioned whether any funds had been allocated for developmental projects.

Responding to Neha’s murder in Hubballi, Vijayendra criticised what he deemed as irresponsible remarks by Ministers, underscoring the gravity of the situation. He condemned the alleged appeasement of a specific community by the Congress Government.

Vijayendra further flayed Ministers for issuing insensitive statements. He concluded by asserting that such actions were contributing to public perception labelling the current State Government as a ‘Taliban-style Government’.

Responding to inquiries regarding Neha’s photographs circulating widely on social media, Vijayendra sarcastically remarked on the Congress party’s capability for such demeaning tactics. Taking a swipe at CM Siddaramaiah, the BJP State President remarked, “Siddaramaiah, who portrays himself as a champion of Backward Communities, has prioritised appeasing the Minority community while neglecting the interests of the Backward Classes. The Congress party will face repercussions not only in the imminent Lok Sabha elections but also in the foreseeable future.”

Vijayendra also expressed strong disapproval of Congress leaders staging empty tumbler protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Bengaluru. Following LS polls, Congress will find itself with no recourse but to resort to such symbolic gestures, he said.

“The advertisements sponsored by Congress hold little relevance, as the people of the State have unequivocally chosen to support PM Modi. The promises made by Congress will remain unfulfilled, as they are unlikely to attain power at the Centre, with projections indicating the party won’t secure more than 50 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he asserted.