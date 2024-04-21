Mahaveer Jayanti celebrated in city

April 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of various Jain Associations jointly celebrated Mahaveer Jayanti by taking out a procession in city this morning.

The procession of Bhagwan Mahaveer statue, which began from Sumathinatha Temple in Halladakeri, passed through Ashoka Road before culminating in front the Silver Jubiliee Clock Tower in front of the Town Hall.

As the procession passed through Ashoka Road, the shop owners were seen distributing water, buttermilk and juice to the community members.

Meanwhile, the District Administration had also organised Mahaveer Jayanti celebrations at Suchitra Art Gallery at Kalamandira premises.

Jain community members and officials offered floral tributes to the portrait of Bhagwan Mahaveer. The celebrations were held in a low scale as the Model Code of Conduct is in effect in the wake of Lok Sabha polls.

Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Suresh Jain and others were present on the occasion.