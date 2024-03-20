‘Vote for BJP to realise the vision of strong and developed nation’

March 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: It is important to vote for BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to build a strong nation, said Mysuru-Kodagu BJP Lok Sabha (LS) candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, here yesterday.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by Zilla Brahmana Sangha at Sri Rama Mandira in Krishnamurthypuram.

Yaduveer, who sought the support of Vipra communities ahead of LS election, said that he would continue to safeguard the culture and tradition of Mysore Royal Family. “With the support of the people, I look forward to bring about positive changes in the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency. Since the ancient times, Karnataka has been in the forefront of preserving Indian culture and tradition and the Government of India has been moving forward on the same lines. And to build a strong nation it is important to vote for BJP,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, requested the community members to support Yaduveer Wadiyar like they did for him in the Assembly polls.

Various Vipra organisations, including Vipra Jagruthi Vedike, Vivekananda Brahmana Vedike, Halenadu Brahmana Sangha, Badaganadu Brahmana Sangha, Adarsha Seva Samsthe and others, felicitated Yaduveer Wadiyar on the occasion.

Former Corporators Parthasarathy and M.V. Ramprasad, Gopal Rao, Pushpa Iyengar, Vanaja Pandit of GSSS, Vikram Iyengar, Sudhendra and others were present.