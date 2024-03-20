Government will build over 2 lakh houses for shelterless in a year: Housing Minister

March 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that the State Government has set a target of constructing 2.33 lakh houses for the shelterless under various housing schemes in a year.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone at a programme organised under the joint aegis of Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, District Administration and MCC, for the construction of 1,440 Group Houses of S-9 type for the shelterless beneficiaries of Krishnaraja (KR) and Varuna Assembly Constituencies (940 for KR Constituency and 500 for Varuna Constituency), under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in Lalithadripura at the foot of Chamundi Hill here recently. These houses will be built in a 13.5 acre area adjoining the Ring Road at Lalithadripura.

Pointing out that while 1.8 lakh houses will be built by Slum Development Board, 53,000 houses by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, Zameer said that the Slum Development Board has already distributed 36,000 houses to beneficiaries and 48,000 more will be built and distributed after the LS polls.

The Minister further said that the Siddaramaiah Government, out of concerns for the poor, has decided to release Rs. 8,500 crore for providing a subsidy of Rs. 5 lakh for construction of every house built by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Lashing out at the Opposition for criticising the Guarantee schemes of the Congress, Zameer said that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government has belied the Opposition by effectively introducing all the Five Pre-poll Guarantees in a span of just nine months after coming to power.

KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, in his address, said that the Chief Minister has resolved the long standing issue of distribution of sites to beneficiaries of KR Assembly Constituency. It is a matter of joy that beneficiaries of Varuna Assembly segment too are getting sites, he added.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, MCC Deputy Commissioner Kusuma Kumari, Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Managing Director Susheelamma, CM’s Special Officer Vijay, Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority Member and Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath and others were present.