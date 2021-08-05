ED raids Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s properties
News

ED raids Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s properties

August 5, 2021

Bengaluru: In an early morning shock to Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided his properties, his house at Shivajinagar, National Travels office in Kalasipalyam owned by him and an Apartment reportedly owned by him in UB City at Bengaluru. 

According to reports, raids are also being carried out at former Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig’s house in Shivajinagar and 15 other locations belonging to both the politicians.

According to sources, the raids are in connection with the IMA (I-Monetary Advisory) multi-crore financial scam.

Mohammad Mansoor Khan, who ran the IMA, is accused of duping over 30,000 investors to the tune of crores of rupees by running a Ponzi scheme, promising good returns to the investors. 

Roshan Baig, a former Minister, was accused of helping prime accused Mohammad Mansoor Khan of fleeing the country when the scam broke out a couple of years ago. MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan too is accused of helping the IMA’s Mansoor Khan.

