A nationalist will become BJP CM in 2023: Minister Eshwarappa

August 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior BJP leader and Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said that his party will get a majority in 2023 Assembly elections and a nationalist will become the next Chief Minister in the State.

Talking to reporters after visiting Chamundi Hill to pay obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, this morning, he said in 2019, BJP formed the Government with help of outsiders since the party fell short of numbers to have its own Government.

However, the party will get the required number of seats and a nationalist will become the CM rather than deciding leader on caste or religion.

Eshwarappa said it was true that his followers wanted him to become either Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister. At the same time, others had predicted that he will not be inducted into the Cabinet.

However, they were proved wrong as the party High Command picked him in recognition of his services to the party. This has proved how he was looked by BJP Delhi leaders.

Commenting on tweet by former CM and Leader of Opposition in State Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah that CM Basavaraj Bommai has caught a mouse by digging a mountain, the BJP leader compared Siddharamaiah to a starving mouse. “We thought Siddharamaiah is a tiger but he proves to be a mouse. The former CM has become a tiger only for KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar. Siddharamaiah never allowed any other Kuruba leader to grow but appointed a few of them as the Ministers just for name-sake. Besides, prevented Dr. G. Parameshwar from becoming the CM by getting him trounced in 2013 Assembly polls. On the other hand, BJP has given preference to Backward Classes leaders,” he claimed.

He admitted little confusion within BJP regarding naming the successor for B.S. Yediyurappa but everything went on smoothly.

After taking oath as Minister, Eshwarappa arrived in city yesterday night with his family members and stayed in a hotel.

This morning, he visited Suttur Mutt and took the blessings of the Suttur Seer, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.