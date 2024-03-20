Drunken men from Kerala cause nuisance at Bavali tribal hamlet

March 20, 2024

H.D. Kote: Tension prevailed for some time at the Bavali tribal hamlet located on the Kerala-Karnataka border when an inebriated resident of Kerala attempted to assault a tribal woman who was participating in a protest for the closure of a liquor store on Monday.

The liquor store in question has been established near the tribal hamlet and every day, hundreds of men from Kerala come here to drink. The tribal women asserted that liquor was being sold illegally, leading to residents from Kerala flocking to the area to consume alcohol and causing disturbances.

As they protested to shut down the liquor store, a drunken resident of Kerala attempted to assault the tribal women, prompting them to retaliate.

Jayamma, one of the tribal women, highlighted the proximity of the liquor store to residential areas, emphasising that Kerala residents who consume alcohol often intrude into houses and create issues.

She pointed out that there is a temple and a school within a 100-metre radius of the liquor store and yet liquor sales persist in the vicinity.

Nagesh, another resident of the hamlet, recalled that when C. Shikha served as the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, she had successfully closed down the liquor store due to instances of harassment faced by tribal women from intoxicated individuals. Additionally, laws were implemented against selling liquor in forested areas.

Nagesh lamented the recent reopening of a liquor store directly in front of the hamlet’s houses and alleged that residents from Kerala, unable to access liquor in their State, cause disturbances after consuming alcohol here.

Several tribals including Subramanya, C.K. Raju, Manoj, Mahesh, Rajesh, Sannappa, Subbu, Chandru, Chinnappa, Leela, Sarojini, Ammanni, Sundri, Rukmini, Deepu and others participated in the protest.