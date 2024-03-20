42 check-posts to curb poll-related irregularities

March 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections on Apr. 26, a comprehensive strategy has been put in place across the district, encompassing 11 Assembly Constituencies, with the establishment of 42 check-posts to deter any potential election-related irregularities.

In Periyapatna Constituency, key check-posts have been positioned at Kellur, Kittur and Halaganahalli. Similarly, in K.R. Nagar Constituency, including Saligrama taluk, check-posts are located at Doddakoppal, Bherya, Hanasoge and Haradanahalli.

In Hunsur, checkpoints at Karnakuppe, Ummaththur, Manuganahalli and Gavadagere have been activated, while H.D. Kote is covered by checkpoints at Kanchamalli, Chamalli Hundi and Bavali. Nanjangud Constituency sees checkpoints at Hediyala, Elachagere and K.R. Pura, whereas T. Narasipur Constituency is monitored by checkpoints at Aravattige Koppal, Yachenahalli, Heggur, Madavadi, T. Bettahalli and Bommanahalli.

Additionally, Varuna Assembly Constituency is under surveillance with check-posts at Thandavapura, Hadajana, and Madegowdanahundi. Chamundeshwari Constituency has check-points at Maidanahalli, J.K.Tyre junction, Harohalli, Kadakola, Rammanahalli and Hotel Atrium, while Krishnaraja Constituency has check-posts established along key routes such as Mysuru-Nanjangud road, Mysuru-H.D.Kote road and Mysuru-T. Narasipur road.

Chamaraja Constituency’s checkpoints are strategically positioned at Bogadi, Railway Station, BEML junction, and suburban areas, whereas Narasimharaja Constituency’s checkpoints are situated along crucial routes like Mysuru-Bannur road, Mysuru-Mahadevapura road and Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, totalling 42 check-posts district-wide to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.