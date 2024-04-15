Changing Constitution is the sole agenda of BJP, RSS: CM

April 15, 2024

Madikeri: Lashing out at the BJP for its divisive policies, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that changing the Constitution is the sole agenda of the BJP and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

Addressing ‘Janadhwani-2’ poll rally at Madikeri on behalf of Mysuru-Kodagu Congress candidate M. Lakshmana at Gandhi Maidan here on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said that a former Union Minister has openly hinted at this.

Accusing Modi of functioning as per the agenda of the RSS, he questioned the Prime Minister whether his (Modi) Government had fulfilled any of the promises it had made in the last 10 years. Wondering where the PM’s famous slogan ‘Achhe Din Ayega’ had gone, the CM said that the PM should explain the rising prices of essential commodities and soaring inflation.

Asserting that the Congress has kept its poll promises by implementing Guarantee schemes, he said the voters must not fall prey to the illusions created by the PM and should exercise their franchise with discretion.

Pointing out that the voters of Kodagu are intelligent enough to understand what is genuine and what is false, Siddaramaiah alleged that the 25 BJP MPs of the State who were elected in 2019, had not raised their voice for the cause of the State even once.

Stating that the BJP changed the candidature of Prathap Simha due to fear of losing, the CM alleged that the Centre failed to release drought relief fund when the State reeled under drought.

Questioning the development of Kodagu under BJP MLAs for the past 20 years, he appealed the people of Kodagu to vote for Congress candidate M. Lakshmana and see the difference between the BJP and Congress MPs. He also assured that he would give whatever the two Congress MLAs of Kodagu seek for the district.

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh, MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Dr. Manthar Gowda and Tanveer Sait, Congress leaders Vinaykumar Sorake, Mehrooz Khan, Dharmaja Uthappa, K.M. Ibrahim, Veena Achaiah, Arun Machaiah, Sadhu Kokila, K.P. Chandrakala, Vinod Shivappa, former Ministers M.C. Nanaiah and Suma Vasanth and others were present.