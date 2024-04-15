Siddu challenges Modi to give proof of Congress corruption

April 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Charging Prime Minister Modi of not visiting Karnataka even once when the State reeled under drought and floods, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that PM Modi cannot accuse the Congress of being corrupt in the absence of any proof.

Addressing a poll rally in favour of Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency Congress candidate M. Lakshmana at Azeez Sait Nagar Grounds coming under NR Assembly segment on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said that Modi has accused the State Congress Government of being a ‘loot Government.’

Questioning the PM whether the BJP has paid taxes for the contributions it received through electoral bonds, the CM said that the PM has committed a sin by not paying taxes for the funds the BJP has received through electoral bonds.

Accusing PM Modi of often making false charges against the State Congress Government, he said that Modi is a liar who repeatedly tells lies about Opposition leaders and parties.

Charging the PM of not speaking even once on issues concerning the poor, dalits, minorities and other burning issues such as unemployment, soaring inflation etc., Siddaramaiah wanted to know what the BJP Government at the Centre had done for Mysuru region.

Contending that the State Govt. has been demanding the Centre for release of drought relief fund for over six months, he accused the Centre of spreading a false propaganda that Karnataka was using funds only for its Guarantee schemes and no development was taking place in the State.

Noting that the current LS polls is important for the sake of democracy as democracy was at stake under PM Modi, he said that the INDIA bloc alone can save democracy and democratic principles.

Maintaining that there was no Modi wave in the country and the only wave that exists is the Congress party’s Guarantee wave, he assured that the Congress would fulfil all its 25 pre-poll guarantees if it was voted to power at the Centre. Recalling the contributions of late Azeez Sait to the Constituency, the CM said now his son Tanveer Sait has been carrying forward the legacy of his father. He appealed the electorate elect M. Lakshmana with a huge margin.

District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, NR MLA Tanveer Sait, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and Nazeer Ahmed, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and Dr. N.L. Bharathishankar, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, City Congress President R. Murthy, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, leaders Arif Hussain, Pandu, G.N. Manjunath, Syed Iqbal and others were present.