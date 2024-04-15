Royal background won’t hinder my public service as MP, says Yaduveer

April 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar seized the opportunity at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Samavesha’ held last evening at Maharaja’s College Grounds to address doubts surrounding his commitment to serving as any other MP, given his lineage as the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

“Some individuals have questioned whether I will venture out of the Palace and the comforts of the AC room to serve the people if elected as an MP. In the past, the Mysore kings resided in Palaces, yet diligently worked for the welfare of their subjects, a legacy that endures to this day. Similarly, I am fully prepared to serve everyone by stepping out of the Palace,” he said.

Appealing to the voters for their blessings, Yaduveer Wadiyar pledged to work tirelessly, just like a member of their own family. He assured them of his readiness to participate in public movements whenever necessary, emphasising that his royal background would not hinder his commitment to being with the people. In urging voters to elect him to bolster Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Yaduveer Wadiyar promised to emulate his ancestors’ dedication to serving the people.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish echoed the call to voters, urging them to ensure that the NDA secures 400 seats in this election to further bolster PM Modi’s leadership.

“The NDA partners are dedicatedly working towards the vision of making India a superpower by 2027. This is Prime Minister Modi’s dream and it is incumbent upon all of us to support this dream, which will undoubtedly become a reality,” she emphasised.

On June 4, Modi will secure his third term as PM: MP Simha

Addressing the gathering, incumbent MP Prathap Simha confidently declared that on June 4, 2024, Narendra Modi would secure his position as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. “Have no doubts about this. Modi will be Prime Minister again,” he assured, urging voters to elect Yaduveer from Mysuru-Kodagu, H.D. Kumaraswamy from Mandya, Prajwal Revanna from Hassan and S. Balaraj from Chamarajanagar.

Simha recounted his decade-long dedication to serving the Constituency and appealed to voters to extend their support to Yaduveer Wadiyar, mirroring the backing they had provided him over the past 10 years. “I have developed Mysuru and Kodagu to the best of my ability and there are many development works in the pipeline that have to be finished in the next five years,” he said.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to the party workers who had tirelessly supported him throughout his tenure. “I have protested whenever Goddess Chamundeshwari was insulted, and whenever the Congress Government denied permission for Hanuma Jayanthi,” he affirmed. He noted with satisfaction that today, Hanuma Jayanthi is being celebrated even at small hobli-level places.