Summer camp begins at Mysuru Zoo

April 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The first batch of the 10-day summer camp for children, organised as part of Mysore Zoo’s in-reach activities, was inaugurated at amphitheatre in Zoo (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens) premises this morning.

During the inauguration of the summer camp, Zoo Executive Director D. Mahesh Kumar highlighted the rich history and development of the Mysuru Zoo since its establishment in 1892. He emphasised that the Zoo has undergone significant growth and is now recognised as a self-reliant institution in the country.

“Mysuru Zoo has become a beacon of self-sufficiency, setting an example for other Zoos across the nation. Through innovative initiatives such as producing vermicompost from internal animal waste, we promote the concept of ‘Waste to Wealth’,” he stated.

Furthermore, Mahesh Kumar mentioned the pioneering efforts of Mysuru Zoo in introducing animal adoption programmes, setting yet another milestone in Zoo management practices in India.

Highlighting the activities of the summer camp and the Youth Club, Mahesh Kumar said “The participants will get exposure to basics of wildlife conservation and can learn about biodiversity, animal behaviour and sustainability of endangered species.

The camp consists of both theory and practical classes covering various aspects of current challenges in the field of conservation”, he said adding that Zoo officials and other resource persons will interact with the participants. 

Noting that the participating children will become a part of the Zoo development voluntarily in future and provide inputs on their ideas, he said that the students will be in regular touch with the authorities for further development of the Zoo and take part in various Zoo activities and programmes.

About 60 children from different schools are taking part in this first batch. The second batch will commence on May 6 and will have 65 children. Zoo Assistant Director Dr. Srinivas, RFO Muniraju and others were present.

Mysuru Zoo open tomorrow

The Mysuru Zoo and Karanji Nature Park will remain open for tourists and visitors on Tuesday (weekly holiday), on the occasion of summer holiday, according to the Zoo Executive Director.

