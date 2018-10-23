1.53 lakh people visited Mysuru Zoo during Navaratri festivities
News

1.53 lakh people visited Mysuru Zoo during Navaratri festivities

Mysuru: In what could be a record for century-old Mysuru Zoo, as many as 1.53 lakh footfall, mostly tourists, registered during the ten-day Dasara festivities that was held from Oct.10 to 19 in city.

This was one of the biggest turn out the Zoo had witnessed during Dasara festivities in recent years, according to the Executive Director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens.

A sum of Rs.105.64 lakh gate collection was registered during the festivities. As many as 22,398 people visited during Ayudha Puja day with gate collection of Rs.17.74 lakh and 32,301 people visited on Vijayadashami Day making the gate collection Rs.25.40 lakh. The number of visitors to the Zoo is increasing every year during Dasara celebrations going by the records of the Zoo authorities. [See box]

In a press release, the Zoo Executive Director has expressed gratitude to tourists, Media, Police and Zoo staff for their support.

Follow StarofMysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

October 23, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching