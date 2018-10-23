1.53 lakh people visited Mysuru Zoo during Navaratri festivities

Mysuru: In what could be a record for century-old Mysuru Zoo, as many as 1.53 lakh footfall, mostly tourists, registered during the ten-day Dasara festivities that was held from Oct.10 to 19 in city.

This was one of the biggest turn out the Zoo had witnessed during Dasara festivities in recent years, according to the Executive Director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens.

A sum of Rs.105.64 lakh gate collection was registered during the festivities. As many as 22,398 people visited during Ayudha Puja day with gate collection of Rs.17.74 lakh and 32,301 people visited on Vijayadashami Day making the gate collection Rs.25.40 lakh. The number of visitors to the Zoo is increasing every year during Dasara celebrations going by the records of the Zoo authorities. [See box]

In a press release, the Zoo Executive Director has expressed gratitude to tourists, Media, Police and Zoo staff for their support.

