Intl. cricket stadium in Mysuru to get 19 acres: CM

October 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given consent for allotting about 19 acres of land at Hanchya-Sathagalli B Layout for the construction of an International Cricket Stadium in the city.

Following an appeal by MP Pratap Simha, CM Bommai has sent a note to the MP stating that the proposal sent by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for land allotment to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for the construction of an International Stadium at Mysuru will be placed before the Cabinet for approval.

Pratap Simha, in his appeal, had also sought allotment of a 16,000 Square Metre CA site for the purpose, that is located close to the 2.20 acre land coming under Sathagalli Survey No. 106, that had been previously sought by MUDA.