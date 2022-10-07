Intl. cricket stadium in Mysuru to get 19 acres: CM
News

Intl. cricket stadium in Mysuru to get 19 acres: CM

October 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given consent for allotting about 19 acres of land at Hanchya-Sathagalli B Layout for the construction of an International Cricket Stadium in the city.

Following an appeal by MP Pratap Simha, CM Bommai has sent a note to the MP stating that the proposal sent by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for land allotment to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for the construction of an International Stadium at Mysuru will be placed before the Cabinet for approval.

Pratap Simha, in his appeal, had also sought allotment of a 16,000 Square Metre CA site for the purpose, that is located close to the 2.20 acre land coming under Sathagalli Survey No. 106, that had been previously sought by MUDA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching