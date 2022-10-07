Six Regional Command Centres to be set up soon: CM Bommai

October 7, 2022

These centres will provide 24×7 support through telemedicine specialists

Bengaluru: Six Regional Command Centres that will provide 24×7 support through telemedicine specialists to Community Health Centres (CHCs) will be set up soon, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Jayadeva Satellite Centre at K.C. General Hospital and a 50-bed paediatric ICU that will be run by the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, yesterday.

The CM said that 100 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will be upgraded as CHCs and bed strength increased at a cost of Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh each and added that the upgraded CHCs and the existing ones would be linked with telemedicine systems.

Pointing out that 81 PHCs would be constructed, he said that it had been decided to conduct health check up camps for seniors in rural and taluk levels and also in Bengaluru Zonal-level.

CM Bommai announced that the Yeshaswini Health Insurance Scheme for farmers will be re-launched on Nov. 1. It was earlier proposed to be re-launched on Oct. 2. Bommai added that four multi-speciality hospitals would be set up in four directions of Bengaluru. In addition to setting up the 243 new Namma Clinics, 20 PHCs would be upgraded, he said.

Minister for Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the new sub-centres set up in KC General Hospital would enable better health services, especially to citizens of Northern Bengaluru.

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior health officials were present on the occasion.