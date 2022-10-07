Dasara: Kodagu tableau gets first prize, Mysuru 2nd, Chitradurga 3rd

October 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Kodagu district tableau won the first prize while the tableau of Mysuru district bagged the second prize among the tableaux that took part in Dasara procession held on Wednesday.

A total of 48 tableaux, including one from each of the 31 districts of the State, four of Dasara Sub-Committees and 13 of various Government Departments, institutions and bodies had taken part in the Jumboo Savari procession.

A panel appointed by Dasara Tableaux Sub-Committee for the purpose announced the prizes on Thursday, according to which Kodagu district won the first prize, followed by Mysuru district with second prize and Chitradurga district third prize.

The Kodagu district tableau portrayed Brahmagiri Hill Range, the famed Bhagandeshwara temple, Cauvery Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery and rich flora and fauna of the district. Mysuru district tableau displayed a total of 18 models including the famed Mysore Peta (Turban), Mysore Silk, Mysore Mallige, Betel leaves, Nanjangud Rasabale that have GI tag, Chamundeshwari temple, Mahishasura and Nandi Statues atop Chamundi Hill and the Howdah carrying Dasara elephant, among others.

Chitradurga district tableau that won the third prize displayed Vanivilas Sagar Dam, the Statues of Madakari Nayaka and Onake Obavva and a replica of the famed Deepa Stambha.

The tableau of Chikmagalur, which portrayed the seven rivers that flow in the district, Tumakuru’s tableau that displayed HAL’s Helicopter manufacturing unit and Vijayapura district’s tableau that displayed the famed Siddarameshwara temple and the tableau of Dasara Sub-Committee portraying the Somanathapura temple in T. Narasipur taluk, bagged the consolation prizes.

In the Government Departments, Institutions and Bodies category, the tableau of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department bagged the first prize, followed by KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) tableau that displayed the whole range of Nandini Milk products, with second prize and the tableau of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Development Corporation that showcased Lidkar products won the third prize.