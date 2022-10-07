Govt. Hospitals in great demand among people in Mysuru District: DHO

October 7, 2022

MLA Nagendra inaugurates Health Care Centre for Senior Citizens at District Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad said that during the last one year, the number of people who got treatment in Government Hospitals was more than those who availed treatment in Private Hospitals.

The DHO was speaking at a function jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchyat, District Health and Family Welfare Department, Department for Specially-Abled and Senior Citizens Empowerment as part of “World Senior Citizens Day and Medical Check-up Camp for Senior Citizens” held at the District Hospital premises on KRS road here recently.

“There is a general impression that Government Hospitals are not good. But in Mysuru District, Government Hospitals are offering very good health services and are successful in ensuring good health for the people. During the last one year, more than 47 lakh people have received treatment in various Government Hospitals of the District. Since the number of people who took treatment in Government Hospitals is more than those who took treatment in Private Hospitals, it is confirmed that the Government Hospitals are offering quality medical services,” added Dr. Prasad.

Stating that in foreign countries more than 30 percent of the population live above 60 years, the DHO said that in India the number of people who die before the age of 60 is on the rise.

“Naturally, people suffer from various health issues after the age of 60. Besides treating 47 lakh people, we have performed more than 10,000 major surgeries and 30,000 normal surgeries,” informed Dr. Prasad.

“As Government Hospitals are providing quality health treatment, we are getting NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) Certificate. Every year about 40,000 baby deliveries are taking place in the District out of which 35,000 are in Government Hospitals,” informed Dr. Prasad and asked people to avail timely treatment for various illnesses.

He concluded by saying that the Government is spending about Rs.13,000 crore to Rs. 15,000 crore every year and Government and Private Hospitals of Mysuru District have received Insurance Claims of Rs. 135 crore.

Earlier, the function was inaugurated by MLA L. Nagendra, who also inaugurated a Health Care Centre for Senior Citizens at the District Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Government has taken up many steps in protecting the health of senior citizens. “All Government Hospitals have been given good facilities resulting in providing good medical care to the people of the District,” he said.

“In this Health Care Centre, there are 30 beds and medical care is given to 30 patients. The Centre has separate sections for in-patients and for treating senior citizens. Based on the needs, there is also a facility to bring back the discharged patients on Government vehicle to the Hospital and give them treatment,” explained MLA Nagendra.

District Surgeon Dr. Amarnath, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Nayaz Pasha, Deputy Director of Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Malini, Dr. Pratibha Pereira, Professor and HoD of Geriatrics, JSS Hospital and others were present.