Re-asphalt Jalapuri Quarters Road

June 12, 2026

Sir,

I wish to draw the attention of the authorities of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to the pathetic condition of the road passing through Jalapuri Quarters, stretching from the SP Office Circle to Mahadevapura Main Road.

This is an important connecting road used daily by hundreds of commuters. Jalapuri is also home to dozens of Police personnel serving the city, making it all the more unfortunate that the road has remained in a state of neglect for several years.

To the best of my knowledge, the road has not undergone any major repair or resurfacing work in the last five to six years. It is riddled with large potholes and craters, making travel extremely difficult and unsafe. Adding to the problem, the road has been dug up at several places for reasons known only to the civic authorities, further worsening its condition.

A single ride on this stretch is enough to damage vehicles and cause discomfort to commuters. The road is also used by Route No. 161 buses and serves a government school located along the stretch, making its upkeep all the more essential.

While the MCC has taken up repair and asphalting works on several surrounding roads, this important stretch continues to be overlooked.

With the monsoon approaching, the potholes are likely to fill with stagnant water, creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes and posing additional health risks.

—Dr. Suhail Azam Khan

Mysuru

23.5.2026