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Vijayanagar Police nab three ganja peddlers

June 11, 2026

Seize 475-gm ganja, 3 cell phones, autorickshaw, cash

Mysuru: Vijayanagar Police have arrested three ganja peddlers while they were selling the narcotic substance and have seized 475-gram ganja worth Rs. 40,000, three mobile phones, one autorickshaw (KA-09-AC-0314) and Rs. 2,500 cash from them.

Those arrested are 25-year-old Manoj of Lokanayaka Nagar in Metagalli, 20-year-old Chandu of Hinkal and 21-year-old Chiranjeevi of Hagaribommanahalli in Hosapet district.

All the three accused were arrested when they were selling ganja kept in a college bag near Panchacharya Layout on Belavadi Main Road at about 9.30 pm on June 8.  Vijayanagar Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.

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