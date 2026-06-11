Vid. Madurai Sivaganesh to perform in city

June 11, 2026

Mysuru, June 11- Ganabharathi has organised a grand vocal concert by promising musician Vid. Madurai N. Sivaganesh at Ganabharathi’s Veene Seshanna Bhavan in Kuvempunagar on June 12 at 6 pm.

He will be accompanied by Vid. Keshav Mohankumar on violin, Vid. Adamya Ramanand on mridanga and Vid. Bhargava Halambi on ghata. This programme, organised in memory of Vasudeva Udupa, is sponsored by Raghavendra Udupa.

Concert at heritage house

Vid. Madurai N. Sivaganesh, a torch-bearer of the famous T.N. Sheshagopalan ‘baani,’ will also present a vocal concert at the heritage house of Mysore Vasudevacharya in city on June 13 at 10.30 am. The tribute concert will be supported by Vid. Rupangudi Ratna Teja on violin and Vid. Pranav Subramanya on mridanga.

Artistes’ profile

Vid. Madurai Sivaganesh: A young talent who possesses a voice that moves effortlessly across three octaves, along with fresh creativity and excellent technique, he is an ‘A’ grade artiste at All India Radio (AIR) and has been awarded in AIR Music Competitions.

He pursued his music training under his grandfather Madurai R.N. Shreeshailam, Vidwan C.R. Vaidyanathan and Madurai R. Kannan. Later, he honed his singing style under the tutelage of Padma Bhushan awardee Madurai T.N. Seshagopalan.

Among the various awards he has received are: India Book of Records (2020) for 100 ragas at a stretch; Yuva Kala Puraskar, Mumbai; Bhramara Trust’s M.S. Subbulakshmi Award and more. His music concerts have been held in all major sabhas (venues) in Chennai, as well as in Mumbai, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kakinada and even in the UK.

Vidwan Keshav Mohankumar: A disciple of the senior Vidwan of Mysore, Vidwan H.K. Narasimhamurthy, he has been practicing the violin for the last twelve years. Being an ‘A’ grade artiste of Akashvani (All India Radio) and Doordarshan, he has not only performed solo and duet concerts but has also provided violin accompaniment to many senior vidwans (scholars/musicians), earning their appreciation.

Vidwan Adamya Ramanand: He is the grandson of the renowned mridanga artiste Vidwan Sringeri Pundarika Bhat, who belongs to a musical family. As the son of Veena Vidushi Geetha Ramanand, he had an inclination toward the mridanga from the age of six.

He is proficient in playing all percussion instruments. Currently, he is continuing his training under Sangeeta Kalanidhi Umayalpuram Sivaraman and Vidwan Arjun Kumar. He is an ‘A’ grade artiste of Akashvani.

He has received several awards and has provided percussion accompaniment to many vidwans in concerts.

Vidwan Bhargava Halambi: He learned mridanga from Udupi Nagendra Udupa and subsequently from K.U. Jayachandra Rao. He is now continuing his learning under Vidwan C. P. Vyasavittala. He has played the kanjira for many senior artistes and has earned appreciation.

Vid. Ratna Teja has learnt violin from Ashok Gurujale and Vid. Peri Sree Rammurthy. Currently he is under the tutelage of Dr. Mysore Manjunath and Vid. Mysore Nagaraj.

An MA (Music) from University of Mysore, he has accompanied many senior artistes during the last couple of years. He has won the ‘Best Violinist’ prize in Nadakishorotsava of Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, recently.

Vid. Pranav, a student of Vid. Shivashankar Swamy since childhood, is now under the tutelage of Vid. H.S. Sudhindra. He has received the CCRT scholarship for mridanga from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and has won many awards, including the ‘Best Mridangist’ prize at the Spirit of Youth Festival 2024, Madras Music Academy.

Vid. Pranav has been a regular performer in the December Margazhi Music festival in Chennai during the past few years.