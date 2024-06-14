MP Yaduveer Wadiyar thanks voters, vouches for NR Constituency’s development

June 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Newly elected Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has vouched to develop Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly Constituency, with a special emphasis, without taking into count the number of votes he polled from the very Assembly segment, that is also located in a close distance of the Palace, in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Yaduveer was addressing the Thanksgiving programme organised at the premises of Huliyamma Temple in Kyathamaranahalli here, that was attended by the voters and the BJP-JD(S) coalition workers yesterday.

Yaduveer, who paid his obeisance to the Goddess at the Temple, later in his address said “I had launched my campaign trail from the same Huilyamma Temple premises during the elections. Similarly, I wanted to start the Thanksgiving programme from here, which was also a meaningful one. I whole-heartedly thank every voter who extended support by exercising their franchise in large numbers.”

“The credit of emerging victorious as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate goes to you all, which I dedicate to the feet of Goddess Chamundeshwari, Kaveramma, Ayodhya Balak Ram and Kyathamaranahalli Huliyamma. It is our prime duty to conserve the tradition of India and everybody should join hands with me to work in unison,” appealed Yaduveer Wadiyar.

It is a matter of extreme happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to hold the Office for the third term and shall congratulate all for this feat. Besides, Karnataka has got a representation of five MPs in the Union Ministry, which augurs well for the development of the State as well as the country, he added.

Expressing his intent to work for the conservation of Indian tradition, Yaduveer Wadiyar, in his call to the people said “Let us work for the development with a modernistic view without compromising on the heritage significance of Mysuru. Even if you want to converse with me, you are welcome to my Office. The Office is not mine, but of the public.”

“During the campaign, many gave negative publicity against me saying I would be staying aloof from people. It is common in politics, but there are instances of Maharajas in those days, who though confined to Palace, initiated many development works. I will be replicating them and work with the same philosophy,” he said.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy appealed Yaduveer Wadiyar, on behalf of the voters, to create a new history in NR Constituency, by initiating development works. NR is one of the most backward Assembly Constituencies in the State, as reported by the Government itself. The elections here are mostly caste-oriented, but I had prayed to Goddess Huliyamma, for the victory of Yaduveer, so that the Constituency witnesses development like other Constituencies. With the blessings of the Goddess, Yaduveer has now become a MP, added Swamy.

Earlier, Yaduveer was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival at Huliyamma Temple, with people bursting fire crackers and beating the drums. Several womenfolk performed arathi.

Starting from Huliyamma Temple premises, Yaduveer went on a Thanksgiving-spree, covering Mahadeshwara Temple in K.N. Pura, Bhagya Jyothi School, Chamundeshwari Temple, Maaramma Temple, Raghavendranagar, Gayathripuram, Pourakarmika Colony, Yaraganahalli, Maruthi Circle, Ganesh Nagar, Karimaramma Temple, Kurimandi, 1008 Ganapathi Temple, Someshwara Temple, Bannimantap, Gandhinagar Temple and Veerangere Ganapathi Temple.

Former KEA Chairmen B.P. Manjunath and Hemanth Kumar Gowda, NR Constituency BJP President Smart Manju, Secretary Manju C. Gowda, leaders Usha Narayanappa, Bhanuprakash, Shivakumar and others were present.

Like Babruvahana…

Like in the yesteryear hit Kannada film ‘Babruvahana,’ in which Babruvahana reins in the Ashwamedha horse let off by Arjuna and wins the battle against the latter, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Government had also released a horse. Yaduveer, who successfully tamed the horse, is now standing before us, after winning the battle. NR Assembly Constituency is devoid of any basic amenities with no proper schools and colleges and plans in the interest of children’s welfare in the future. I appeal to the new MP to develop this Constituency.

—Sandesh Swamy, former Mayor