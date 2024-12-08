Flyover, more entry, exits soon on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: MP

December 8, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has said, the Centre has given its green signal to streamline traffic on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway by providing additional entry and exit points and the construction of flyover.

He was addressing media persons at his office in Command Area Development Authority (CADA) premises here on Saturday.

Yaduveer said, there has been a substantial rise in traffic density at the entry point of Mysuru- Bengaluru Highway near Manipal Hospital junction. To facilitate the traffic flow, there was a demand from the public to build a Flyover. Now, the tender process has begun and the works are expected to start in six months.

Two toll plazas are functioning near Ganangur in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district and Bidadi in Ramanagara on the Highway. A total of 28 entry and exit points will be coming up between these two toll plazas and the vehicle users shall be charged the toll as per the distance travelled on the Highway.

The Department of Railways has approved plans to build Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at Bidadi, Channapatna and Mandya at an estimated cost of Rs. 711 crore. It will be helpful in uninterrupted movement of trains and rural folk at the said junctions, said Yaduveer.

He also informed that, the report of Expert Committee is awaited for the proposed diversion of Mysuru-Nanjangud road in front of Mysore Airport and to construct a tunnel for the rail track that passes near the Airport. Along with this, it has been advised to conduct a survey involving Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL), over the plans to shift the power to the underground or overhead line. Besides, talks are being held with various flight operators to connect more routes from the Airport.

Yaduveer also assured to raise the issues related to MUDA scam and multi-crore scam at Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Corporation Limited, again at the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the office for consecutive third term, has implemented several schemes including Kisan Samman for the benefit of farmers. The issues bothering coffee and tobacco growers in Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency have been resolved. Accordingly, if the demands of farmers on protest in Delhi were just, the Centre is ever ready to address them, said Yaduveer.

DKS flayed over hinting at revoking ban on night traffic at Bandipur

Demanding the intent behind the statement of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to revoke the decision on banning night traffic through Bandipur Forest area, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, referred to the developments witnessed so far, with most of the public, including CM Siddaramaiah not in favour of revoking the ban on night traffic.

The environment lovers are opposed to any such move to lift the ban, with the High Court banning the night traffic. During the tenure of previous State BJP Government, those in dispensation were averse to any talks with Kerala State Government, said Yaduveer.