MLA promises reconstruction of Ustad Sreenivasannanavara Garadi Mane

December 8, 2024

Mysuru: MLA K. Harishgowda visited Ustad Sreenivasannanavara Garadi Mane, Benki Nawab Road in Lashkar Mohalla, which was damaged due to recent rainfall, yesterday and promised to reconstruct the traditional wrestling house without compromising its heritage look.

Star of Mysore had carried a news on Dec. 4 titled ‘Ustad Sreenivasannanavara Garadi Mane cries for help’ in which it was mentioned that the wall of the 188-year-old Garadi Mane had collapsed while the wrestlers were practicing.

Earlier, representatives of the wrestling school had sought financial aid from people representatives for the renovation works as the wall had developed cracks. However, except for an inspection of the spot no other works were carried out.

Harishgowda, who inspected the wrestling house, promised to construct a new Garadi Mane keeping its aesthetic and heritage values intact.

Speaking to SOM, Harishgowda said MLALAD and MCC funds would be utilised for the construction. “Rs. 50 lakh is expected to be the expenditure for the construction of new wrestling house. There are many traditional wrestling houses in Mysuru which are in dilapidated conditions. The renovation works of wrestling house coming under Chamaraja Constituency would be taken up in the days to come,” he added.

Ex-Corporator J. Gopi, MCC Assistant Commissioner Prathiba, AEE Venkatesh, Garadi Mane representative Venkatesh, Srinivas and Anand were present.