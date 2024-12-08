BJP dares Government to take back all 50:50 MUDA sites

December 8, 2024

Mysuru: Former MLA and City BJP President L. Nagendra has dared the State Government to exhibit its will by withdrawing all 928 sites allotted under 50:50 scheme by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He was addressing media persons at the City BJP Office at Chamarajapuram yesterday.

Welcoming the decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi to return 14 sites allotted to her by MUDA and the State Government cancelling the allotment of 48 sites at Dattagalli here, Nagendra reminded the Government about the process of allotting sites under the same scheme gaining momentum after the Urban Development Department Secretary wrote to MUDA to stop the allotment of sites in October 2023. Hence all such sites should be withdrawn, demanded Nagendra.

Launching a tirade against the State Government, Nagendra said, the irregularities reached the peak especially after Congress came to power. Previous MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar alone lacks the chutzpah and all these irregularities have been committed at the behest of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh. The Government also has a role to play and hence the fear from taking any action against Dinesh Kumar and his predecessor Dr. D.B. Natesh.

The middlemen have benefited from most of the sites allotted under 50:50 scheme. Interestingly, one Nagaraju has been allotted site in the dimension of 80,000 square feet, but the land owner was not aware of the same. In its recent letter to Lokayukta, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has underscored the illegal allotment of over 1,000 sites.

The Congress High Command appears lacking in strength to initiate any action against CM Siddaramaiah, said Nagendra.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa said, Deputy Commissioner who holds the concurrent charge of MUDA Chairman should lodge a complaint at the Police Station to file a First Information Report (FIR). A criminal case should also be filed against the missing MUDA files. A few more MUDA officers remain to be arrested.

He also recalled the reply provided by the Government to a query raised in the Legislative Assembly, stating that, 129 individuals have been allotted sites under alternative sites scheme. However, the lapses have been found in the allotment process. The issue will be raised during the Winter Session of State Legislature scheduled to start at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi from tomorrow (Dec. 9).

Revised norm for minorities flayed

State BJP Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh criticised the decision of the Government to revise the norm of 85 % admission of students belonging to minority communities at educational institutions belonging to the minorities, to 50 % to obtain the grant in aid.

Death audit must

Saying that the BJP will be lodging a complaint against Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and the Government, over the death of five women at Ballari Medical College and Research Centre, Mahesh also demanded the Death Audit, as in the last one year, 250 maternal deaths and 100 child mortality cases have been reported.

BJP Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, City BJP General Secretary Cable Mahesh, Media Convener Mahesh Raje Urs, BJP District Spokesman M. Mohan and Giridhar were present.