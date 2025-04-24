Cabinet to clear international cricket stadium for Mysuru
April 24, 2025
  • Stadium proposed at Huyilalu village in Yelwal to be discussed at State Cabinet meeting
  • Former MP Prathap Simha requests Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to approve the project

Mysuru: The long-pending dream of an international-standard cricket stadium in Mysuru is inching closer to reality.

The Karnataka State Cabinet, which is meeting today at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar, is expected to give the green signal for the construction of the stadium at Huyilalu village in Yelwal Hobli, located just 9 kms from Mysuru city.

Sources confirmed to Star of Mysore this morning that the stadium proposal is listed on the Cabinet agenda. The Mysuru Regional Commissioner has submitted a formal request to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, seeking the transfer of 26.31 acres of Government land — Survey Numbers 312 and 313 — for the project.

The land in question, classified as Government kharab land, is unencumbered and unregistered in anyone’s name. The Mysuru Tahsildar’s report has deemed it suitable for the stadium, both in terms of topography and accessibility. The Regional Commissioner has recommended that the land be handed over to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for the proposed stadium.

Posting these official reports on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha urged the State Government to approve the project, calling it a long-awaited              necessity for Mysuru.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, you have convened the Cabinet meeting in Chamarajanagar, once part of the undivided Mysuru district. A fully equipped stadium was first planned at Sathagalli. However, due to a lake within that land, legal issues under the National Green Tribunal rules could arise. As an alternative, 26.31 acres near Huyilalu have been identified, and all required procedures are complete. Please grant Cabinet approval,” Simha posted.

Speaking to SOM, Simha elaborated that the Sathagalli site, measuring 19.50 acres, fell short of requirements. “A stadium alone needs at least 5 acres, with another 6 acres for stands. In total, over 11 acres are needed for the main infrastructure, and more for parking, club house and other amenities. Spacious parking, especially, is a mandatory requirement here as most stadiums across Karnataka do not have a proper parking space,” he explained.

Simha added that he personally coordinated with the Tahsildar, the Revenue Department and the Regional Commissioner to identify and secure the Huyilalu land. “When I was the MP, I relentlessly pursued the stadium issue. Today, my efforts are bearing fruit. There are no legal entanglements or ownership disputes with this parcel of land,” he said.

The KSCA is expected to invest over Rs. 100 crore to bring the stadium to life — potentially positioning Mysuru as a key destination for international and domestic cricket, he added. 

