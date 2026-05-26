Talks over change of CM: Rahul holds meeting with Siddu in Delhi

May 26, 2026

AICC President holds closed-door meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal and Surjewala

Bengaluru/ New Delhi: A week after the Congress Government in Karnataka celebrated its third year in office, by organising a grand convention at Tumakuru on May 19, hectic political activity is being witnessed in the national capital since today morning, over the much- debated power shift — from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at AICC Headquarters – Indira Bhavan, for 30 minutes. However, nobody knows what transpired at the meeting.

The buzz over change in CM, gained momentum, following a call yesterday, by the party high command to both the leaders in Bengaluru, to come to Delhi, for a meeting today at 11 am. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who flew in separate flights from Bengaluru yesterday, accompanied by their coterie of Cabinet Ministers and MLAs, later moved to Karnataka Bhavan.

Apart from change of CM, the topics of discussions included Cabinet reshuffle, elections to Rajya Sabha from State Assembly and State Legislative Council elections, it is said.

What upped the curiosity quotient was, a closed-door meeting chaired by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, keeping both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar away from the parley. It was attended by Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal (Organisation) and Randeep Singh Surjewala, also Karnataka in-charge.