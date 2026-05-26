Congress fears losing vote bank through SIR exercise: JD(S)
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Congress fears losing vote bank through SIR exercise: JD(S)

May 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Questioning the ‘needless’ fears expressed by Congress leaders over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, JD(S) State Working President and former Minister S.R. Mahesh wondered why the Congress was “unduly worried” about the exercise.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel in the city this morning, Mahesh said Congress leaders were unnecessarily creating concerns over the SIR process.

“The SIR exercise is meant to weed out ineligible voters from the electoral rolls. The Election Commission has repeatedly clarified that no eligible voter will be removed from the rolls,” he said.

Claiming that nearly 18,000 voters in the K.R. Nagar Assembly segment alone were found to be ineligible, Mahesh said enumerators were unable to trace their addresses and other details. “When ineligible voters are being removed, why should Congress leaders be worried?” he questioned.

Commenting on Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s allegation of land grabbing against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at Ketaganahalli near Bidadi, Mahesh said the land transaction had taken place nearly 40 years ago and that Kumaraswamy possessed all relevant documents, including the sale deed.

District JD(S) President M. Ashwin Kumar said voter mapping as part of the SIR exercise had already begun in the State. He alleged that the Congress was criticising the exercise fearing loss of its vote bank due to removal of ineligible voters from the electoral rolls.

He also criticised KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman for his recent remarks against Nikhil Kumaraswamy. MLCs K. Vivekananda and C.N. Manjegowda were also present.

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