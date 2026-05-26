Assault case against me is false, says H.V. Rajeev

May 26, 2026

‘Jnanaganga Housing Co-operative Society land at Ballahalli acquired legally’

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chairman of the erstwhile MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) H.V. Rajeev has clarified that he had no role in the alleged assault case reported at Jayapura and said that he was not present at the spot when the incident allegedly took place.

The Jayapura Police have registered a case against seven persons, including Rajeev, following allegations of assault and criminal trespass linked to a land dispute at K. Salundi village in Jayapura hobli.

The complaint was filed by Chikkegowda, a resident of K. Salundi village, who alleged that Rajeev’s associates assaulted him and his son Chandrashekar over ownership of a parcel of land.

Rajeev, who is also President of Jnanaganga Housing Co-operative Society, termed the case baseless and said that the allegations against him were false.

Ballahalli land transactions

According to Rajeev, B.N. Narayana, partner of M.N. Associates, had purchased 1 acre and 1 gunta of land in Survey No. 103/2 (new Survey No. 103/5) of Ballahalli village, Jayapura hobli, Mysuru taluk, from late Malegowda alias Guddaiah’s wife Karagamma and her family on 18.8.2006 through Registration No. MYN-1-14941/2006-07.

He said, Chikkegowda of K. Salundi was aware of the transaction at the time and had signed the Agreement Deed after receiving a cheque for Rs. 2 lakh (No. 361826) from M.N. Associates.

The land was later converted for residential use by Mysuru DC on 6.3.2012 through Order No. ALN(3)CR209/2011-12.

Subsequently, Jnanaganga Housing Co-operative Society purchased the property on 22.3.2012 under Registration No. MYN-1-29924/2011-12 for the distribution of sites to its members and the layout plan was approved by MUDA, Rajeev said.

Purchase and encashment

He stated that during agreement process, Chikkegowda, son of Sannamarigowda, had disputes with Karagamma’s family. He alleged that Karagamma’s family had handed over Rs. 2 lakh cheque issued by M.N. Associates to Chikkegowda, who later encashed it. He argued that Chikkegowda had no legal connection to the land and was intentionally creating disputes.

Similarly, Rajeev said, 2 acres and 1 gunta of land in Survey No. 104/1 of Ballahalli village was registered in the name of Sumithramurthy on behalf of M.N. Associates on 14.11.2007. Later, on 22.3.2012, Sumithramurthy sold the land to Jnanaganga Housing Co-operative Society.

He claimed that during the development of the property, Chikkegowda again created obstacles, following which his family filed a civil suit in Original Suit No. OS 443/2020.

‘Case filed with malice’

Rajeev said, the dispute was later settled through a compromise under which Chikkegowda received another cheque of Rs. 2 lakh (No. 001212) from M.N. Associates, which was also encashed.

He added that on 21.2.2024, members of Chikkegowda’s family executed a registered Consent Deed in favour of the Society.

Rajeev maintained that both properties had been lawfully acquired through M.N. Associates and subsequently transferred to Jnanaganga Housing Society.

Despite this, he alleged that unnecessary obstructions were being created and attempts were made to illegally fence the Society’s land. He further claimed that false charges had been levelled against him with malicious intent.