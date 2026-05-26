BJP built on patriotism and self-respect: DVS

May 26, 2026

‘Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir a reality, Jammu and Kashmir fully integrated with India’

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda (DVS) has said that the long-cherished dream of constructing the Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir has finally become a reality and Jammu and Kashmir has become an integral part of India, in line with the aspirations of the people.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Mysuru City Prashikshan Varga’ programme organised by the BJP for party workers as part of its ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan’ at Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalay, Lingadevarakoppal on Hunsur Road in the city yesterday.

“The construction of the Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir was our firm resolve. Similarly, integrating Jammu and Kashmir fully with the country was also one of our major commitments,” Sadananda Gowda said.

Stating that the BJP was founded on the principles of self-respect, prosperity and patriotism, he said the party has now emerged as the world’s largest political organisation. He added that the appointment of Nitin Nabin as the party’s youngest National President reflected the BJP’s intention of further strengthening the organisation.

DVS said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the path shown by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had successfully implemented several innovative programmes.

The BJP-led Central Government had proved that it was not confined to merely announcing schemes, but was also committed to implementing them effectively, he added.

Referring to the forthcoming Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) elections, the schedule for which is yet to be announced, Gowda said the MCC has 65 Wards and not every aspirant would get an opportunity to contest.

“Not everyone can become an MLA or MP. It is the party worker who remains the true leader and earns recognition even without holding power,” he observed.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State BJP Vice-President Malavika Avinash, City BJP President L. Nagendra, Mysuru District Prashikshan In-charge Robin, former MLCs Thontadarya and Siddaraju, and former Mayors Sandesh Swamy and Shivakumar were present.