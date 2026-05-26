‘Kantara’ mimicry case: Ranveer Singh offers prayers at Chamundi Hill Temple

May 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru this morning and offered prayers, a day after Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly announced a non-cooperation directive against him over his exit from the film ‘Don 3.’

The actor visited the temple around 7.30 am. According to temple sources, the visit was private. “He entered the temple like a common devotee and spent nearly 10 minutes inside offering prayers,” sources said. Temple staff later recognised the actor and welcomed him with a garland. “He was wearing a mask,” the sources added.

The visit also comes in the backdrop of proceedings related to the ‘Kantara’ Kannada movie mimicry case.

It may mentioned, the Karnataka High Court had earlier closed proceedings against the actor while directing him to visit the temple in relation to ‘Kantara’ Kannada movie mimicry case.

Ranveer had earlier issued a public clarification and apology regarding the controversy. Explaining his intent, he had said he only intended to appreciate actor Rishab Shetty’s performance in ‘Kantara.’

“I intended to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration,” he had stated.

Making it clear that it was never his intention to disrespect any culture or beliefs, he added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”