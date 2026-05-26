Heavy rains worsen cracks in District Industries Centre’s building

May 26, 2026

Spark fears of Bowring Hospital-like tragedy

Mysore/Mysuru: The collapse of a compound wall at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru that claimed eight lives appears to have done little to alert officials elsewhere to similar dangers.

In Mysuru, a crumbling Government building on Benki Nawab Street now stands as a warning of possible tragedy amid official inaction. The compound wall of the District Industries Centre (DIC) building has developed deep cracks and is in a dangerous condition, but no repair work has been taken up so far.

The structure, built during the Maharaja’s era, houses the office of the DIC Joint Director on Sayyaji Rao Road. An extension on Benki Nawab Street was constructed without a separate compound wall, instead using the building wall itself, topped with a tiled roof.

The wall, around 25 feet high and stretching for more than 500 feet, overlooks a small roadside market that has existed there for years.

Picture shows vegetable vendors selling their produce by the side of the structure.

Traders at risk

Vegetable vendors selling greens, onions, coconuts and other produce continue to work under constant fear that the weakened wall could collapse, particularly during heavy rain and strong winds. Despite the risk, traders say they cannot afford to vacate the area as it would affect their livelihood.

Continuous rainwater seepage through the tiled roof has further weakened the structure. The widening cracks have heightened fears of a possible collapse.

Residents allege that officials of the District Industries Centre ignored repeated warnings and failed to undertake timely maintenance, allowing the condition of the wall to deteriorate.

Rs. 48 lakh needed

DIC Joint Director Dinesh said, he would direct the Deputy Director to inspect the damaged wall and would personally visit the site soon.

Deputy Director Sayed Nazeer Ahmed said, cracks had appeared in parts of the building and that the Public Works Department (PWD) had already been informed to inspect the structure and suggest renovation measures. According to him, the estimated cost of repairs is around Rs. 48 lakh and a request for release of funds would be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) immediately.

With heavy rains continuing in Mysuru, residents fear the wall could collapse in a manner similar to the Bowring Hospital tragedy in Bengaluru.

In that incident, two officials were suspended and compensation was announced for the victims’ families. Citizens are now urging Mysuru authorities to act before a similar disaster strikes.