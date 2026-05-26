CM Siddaramaiah’s love for Mysuru only before polls: MP Yaduveer
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CM Siddaramaiah’s love for Mysuru only before polls: MP Yaduveer

May 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar alleged that the CM shows affection for Mysuru only during elections and neglects city thereafter.

Addressing party workers at the BJP Mahanagar Prashikshan Varg programme, Yaduveer said Siddaramaiah’s concern for Mysuru was merely superficial, as no serious effort had been made to address the long-pending issues affecting the city.

He alleged that scams in the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation Ltd., and several other departments reflected the misgovernance of the Congress Government.

“People are frustrated with the functioning of the Government and will teach it a fitting lesson in the future,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s organisational strength, Yaduveer said the party has 18 crore members in the world’s largest democracy and is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 22 States. He noted that the BJP has its own Chief Ministers in 17 States.

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