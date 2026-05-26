Devanur Mahadeva calls for reforms in education
News

Devanur Mahadeva calls for reforms in education

May 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa has warned of strict action against students wearing saffron shawls inside schools and colleges.

Speaking to reporters after meeting writer Devanur Mahadeva at his residence in Kuvempunagar on Saturday, the Minister clarified that students would not be allowed to enter educational institutions wearing saffron shawls. Any violation of the Government order would invite action, he warned.

Madhu Bangarappa challenged the BJP-led Central Government to permit saffron shawls in PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan schools, stating that no such dress code would be allowed in State-run educational institutions.

The Minister said, he had “clarity” on hijab issue, describing hijab as a symbol of equality. He said, BJP leaders should first read Education Dept. rules before demanding permission for saffron shawls inside campuses. “Congress manifesto had promised withdrawal of the earlier order banning hijab on campuses. After the party came to power with people’s support, it fulfilled that promise,” he said.

Earlier, during a nearly two-hour interaction between Madhu Bangarappa and Devanur Mahadeva, the writer is learnt to have offered several suggestions for reforms in the education sector.

Madhu Bangarappa, accompanied by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, arrived at Mahadeva’s residence around 11 am and held discussions on education-related issues till about 1 pm.

Mahadeva’s suggestions…

Incorporating art, music and sports into the syllabus of Karnataka Public Schools.

Maintaining a proper teacher-student ratio.

Strengthening English teaching in Kannada-medium schools by appointing expert teachers to prevent migration to private institutions.

READ ALSO  51,000 guest teachers to be appointed: Minister

Ensuring vacant school buildings following school mergers are not handed over to private parties; introducing easier methods to teach the alphabet and numerals.

Establishing separate schools and residential facilities for nomadic and tribal children.

Awarding grace marks to students studying in rural areas.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching