Devanur Mahadeva calls for reforms in education

May 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa has warned of strict action against students wearing saffron shawls inside schools and colleges.

Speaking to reporters after meeting writer Devanur Mahadeva at his residence in Kuvempunagar on Saturday, the Minister clarified that students would not be allowed to enter educational institutions wearing saffron shawls. Any violation of the Government order would invite action, he warned.

Madhu Bangarappa challenged the BJP-led Central Government to permit saffron shawls in PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan schools, stating that no such dress code would be allowed in State-run educational institutions.

The Minister said, he had “clarity” on hijab issue, describing hijab as a symbol of equality. He said, BJP leaders should first read Education Dept. rules before demanding permission for saffron shawls inside campuses. “Congress manifesto had promised withdrawal of the earlier order banning hijab on campuses. After the party came to power with people’s support, it fulfilled that promise,” he said.

Earlier, during a nearly two-hour interaction between Madhu Bangarappa and Devanur Mahadeva, the writer is learnt to have offered several suggestions for reforms in the education sector.

Madhu Bangarappa, accompanied by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, arrived at Mahadeva’s residence around 11 am and held discussions on education-related issues till about 1 pm.

Mahadeva’s suggestions…

Incorporating art, music and sports into the syllabus of Karnataka Public Schools.

Maintaining a proper teacher-student ratio.

Strengthening English teaching in Kannada-medium schools by appointing expert teachers to prevent migration to private institutions.

Ensuring vacant school buildings following school mergers are not handed over to private parties; introducing easier methods to teach the alphabet and numerals.

Establishing separate schools and residential facilities for nomadic and tribal children.

Awarding grace marks to students studying in rural areas.