Wadiyar’s property in city: Nobody is authorised to issue NOC

April 24, 2025

Mysuru: In the wake of a few individuals misleading the public by claiming that they can secure No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in respect of Survey No. 4 of Kurubarahalli, Survey No. 41 of Alanahalli and Survey No. 39 of Chowdahalli of Kasaba Hobli in Mysuru, member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, in a press release, has warned general public of engaging and entertaining such claims.

Further, the release stated, “No private party or individual is authorised/empowered to issue or arrange for the issuance of NOCs relating to the above mentioned survey numbers.”

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar also warned that she would initiate appropriate action against those involved in such activities.