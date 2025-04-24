CM Siddaramaiah chairs Cabinet Meeting at M.M. Hills

April 24, 2025

First full-fledged Cabinet Meeting at most backward district of the State; the then CM S.M. Krishna had held a Mini Cabinet Meeting in 2002

Chamarajanagar: The much anticipated Cabinet Meeting of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led State Government, was held at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in the district this afternoon.

It is a first full-fledged Cabinet meeting held in the district after a gap of 23 years, as the then Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, had chaired a Mini Cabinet Meeting, convened at Biligiriranganatha Hill (B.R. Hill) in January 2002.

The Cabinet Meeting, ninth in the year 2025, chaired by CM Siddaramaiah, was held at a specially erected German pandal installed at the ground opposite Jenu Male Guest House. Barring, three Cabinet Ministers of the total 33 Cabinet Ministers, 30, including CM Siddaramiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, participated in the meeting.

The three Ministers, who skipped the meeting were, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who was sent to Pahalgam in Kashmir to bring back safely those tourists from Karnataka stranded in the valley, after the terror attack, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who as a representative of the State attended the funeral of terror attack victim and realtor Manjunath Rao, at his home town Shivamogga today and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, who is currently on a foreign tour.

About 70 to 73 subjects were discussed during the meeting and it is most likely that all the matters are likely to be approved.

With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being a native of neighbouring Mysuru district and having a special concern for Chamarajanagar district, a Congress forte, most of the proposals related to the uplift of the district are likely to be granted approval, it is said.

The hill, especially the temple complex, has been decked up for the special occasion, with the premises illuminated with colourful lights, giving a festive look.

Earlier in the day, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar offered his obeisance at the temple of Lord Mahadeshwara. He, along with Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and several other officials, took part in the pre-dawn puja at the temple, that is considered as auspicious by the devotees.

He offered Dundu Golu seve (the practice of carrying Silver File as a service to the Lord), followed by the procession of Utsava Murti of Mahadeshwara in a silver chariot. Dy.CM Shivakumar also sought the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at the guest house of Suttur Mutt at the hill. He also paid his obeisance to Salur Mutt Seer Sri Shantha Mallikarjuna Swamiji.