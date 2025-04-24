Terrorists must be stopped from spreading their tentacles: CM

April 24, 2025

Chamarajanagar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in reference to the terrorists attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday (Apr. 22) that left 26 dead including three from Karnataka said, the terrorists should be prevented from spreading their tentacles.

He was speaking to media persons on his arrival at the helipad in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, to take part in the Special Cabinet meeting scheduled at the Hills, this noon.

“It is an inhumane incident, which I condemn. After the Pulwama incident, where 40 Indian soldiers were killed in suicide bombing (in February 2019), the constant vigil should have been maintained without any pause. The failure in intelligence gathering mechanism is also yet another reason for the attack. The Central Government should have taken adequate steps to check the recurrence of Pulwama-like incident. Let the perpetrators belong to any caste or religion, they should not be spared,” said the Chief Minister.

“We stand with all those victims and Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia has been announced for the next of kin of three killed in terrorist attack from the State,” said Siddaramaiah, who has directed the Police to be on high alert.

To a question on proposed dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu, he said that he was ready to go ahead with the proposal, as he has held several rounds of talks with the Central Government.