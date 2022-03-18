MUDA Chairman inspects Kabini drinking water project works

March 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) having proposed to make optimal use of Kabini water by upgrading the Bidaragodu Jackwell Point from the current 60 MLD (Million Litres Per Day) capacity to 180 MLD, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, along with a team of officials, visited the Jackwell Point and Kembalu and Udbur Gate water distribution points this morning.

Rajeev, who began his inspection by visiting Bidaragodu Jackwell Point, about 20 kms from Mysuru and located in Nanjangud taluk where Kabini river flows, sought inputs from officials on the progress of works.

The Project is aimed at providing sufficient drinking water to newly formed MUDA and MUDA approved layouts in southern parts of city covering localities such as Dattagalli and R.T. Nagar.

During the inspection, Rajeev was explained in detail the works under progress and the salient features in blue print of the project. Officials said that it has been planned to upgrade the 11 KV power station near Bidaragodu to 66/6 KV power station, incorporating three power sub- stations for power transmission lines. Also, 3 Motors of 1,500 HP capacity each will be installed for drawing the desired quantity of water. The ambitious project also incorporates a total of 6 MBRs (Master Balancing Reservoirs), with 4 of them added of late following the enhancement of MLD. While two MBRs already exist at Kalalawadi and Dhanagalli, the new ones will come up at Kuppalur, Hosahundi, Haalalu and Bogadi.

After raw water is drawn from Kabini river, the water will be discharged to Kembalu Water Treatment Plant and then to Udbur Gate Water Treatment Plant, after which the fully treated water will be supplied through pipelines to all localities of the city coming under the purview of the project.

The MUDA in its last budget (2021-22) had allotted Rs.30 crore for the execution of the project, which was then designed for 30 MLD. But later, it was enhanced to 60 MLD and according to the latest plans, the capacity has been hiked to 180 MLD in three stages (60+60+60).

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, KUWS&DB Chief Engineer Siddanayaka, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Asif Khaleel, MUDA members M.N. Naveenkumar, K. Madesh and Lakshmidevi and a host of other officials from CESC and other concerned Departments were present.