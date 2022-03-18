Trials and tribulations of life unveiled through plays

March 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Theatre lovers had a memorable day at ‘Bahuroopi Rashtriya Rangotsava,’ organised at Rangayana in city yesterday.

The drama, ‘Old Man and the Sea,’ presented by Remembrance Theatre Group, ’Project Nagna’ by Antaranga troupe, ‘Chaduranga Mattu Kathe’ by Panchamukhi actors and ‘Veeraviragi Bahubali’ presented by Gramaranga, have all successfully depicted trials, tribulations and humour of life.

At Bhoomigeetha

Drama ‘Old Man and the Sea,’ written and directed by Sasidharan Naduvil and enacted by artistes of Remembrance Group, Kerala, drew generous applause and appreciation from the audience.

Santiago, an old man living in the coastal area of Cuba, goes fishing into the sea with his young assistant. Even though they try continuously for 40 days, they were unable to catch a single fish.

When Santiago goes for fishing again, he manages to catch a Marlin fish and by the time he brings it to the shore, a shark consumes it. The fight of the old man with the shark to save his catch and his love for life were the attractions to the viewers.

At Sampath Rangamandira

‘Project Nagna,’ a drama enacted by Antaranga troupe from Bengaluru entertained the audience with lively and humorous dialogues. Complex situations among communities were told in a lighter vein.

At Vanaranga

“Chaduranga Mattu Kathe,’ directed by Abhimanyu Bhoopathi was presented by Panchamukhi artistes from Bengaluru. A human psychology-based act exposed the real traits of those who pretend to be good. On a stage designed with black and white elements, the interactions of husband and wife brought out the hidden emotions very well and also emphasised the need of proper understanding between the couple.

At Kalamandira

‘Veeraviragi Bahubali,’ enacted by Gramaraga troupe of Ingalagi and Directed by M.S. Malavada, effectively portrayed the story of war between two brothers Bharatha and Bahubali and later Bahubali leaving the war and going out to attain salvation.

At B.V. Karanth Rangachavadi

Rangayana junior artistes rendered ‘Ilidu Baa Taayi,’ a musical presentation, which enthralled music lovers.

The juniors artistes, under the leadership of senior artiste Srinivas Bhat, junior artistes Subramanya Rao Mysuru, R.C. Dhananjaya, Digvijaya Heggodu, P. Chandini, Akshatha Kumuta, Salma Dandin, Sowmya Paanaje, C.K. Pallavi and others impressed the audience with their singing. Songs from various drams and played were sung by these artistes.

Later, troupe from Manipur and Kerala presented their respective martial arts forms at Kindarajogi in Rangayana premises.