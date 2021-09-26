‘Theatre can grow only through co-ordinated efforts’

September 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stressing on the need for making co-ordinated efforts for the overall growth of the theatre, Rangayana Ranga Samaja Member Helen observed that there should be no discrimination between Professional theatre, Modern theatre, Amateur theatre and the like.

She was speaking after felicitating senior artiste Sreenivas Bhat (Cheeni) on the sixth day of the week-long ‘Bharatiya Rangasangeetha-Natakotsava: Ranga Bheeshma B.V. Karanth Ranga Namana,’ the Theatre Festival organised jointly by Rangayana, Mysuru and Babukodi B.V. Karanth Ranga Pratishtana, in association with the Kannada and Culture Department, Bengaluru, at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises here on Friday.

Asserting that B.V. Karanth gave a new dimension to the theatre, Helen said that it is laudable that the Rangayana has organised the week-long event as a mark of honour to theatre icon B.V. Karanth.

Pictures show junior artistes of Rangayana staging the play ‘Mookana Makkalu’ and the jam-packed audience.

Highlighting the need for a perfect co-ordination between theatre artistes of all hues for sustenance of the theatre, she said that Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa has been doing good service to the theatre by bringing in much needed discipline.

Emphasising on the need for following discipline in any field, the Ranga Samaja Member said that without discipline, the activities of Rangayana will go astray.

Pointing out that it is heartening to note that Rangayana has staged some magnificent plays under the leadership of Cariappa, she said that Mysuru Rangayana, founded by B.V. Karanth, has been rendering yeoman service to the theatre.

She further said that artiste Sreenivas Bhat had served as Music Director for almost all plays staged by Rangayana. It is a matter of delight that Sreenivas Bhat who has served the Rangayana for 32 years, was felicitated in recognition of his splendid work, Helen added.

Curtains will come down on the Theatre Festival with the staging of play ‘Anamikana Saavu’ by Spinning Tree Theatre Company, Vijayapura, at 6.30 pm today (Sept. 26). The play, based on Athol Fugard’s ‘Sizwe Banzi Is Dead,’ is adapted to Kannada and directed by Shakheel Ahmed.