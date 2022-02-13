Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival from Mar. 11 to 20

February 13, 2022

‘Encyclopedia of the Forest’ Tulasi Gowda to inaugurate

Mysore/Mysuru: Bahuroopi, the annual National Theatre Festival organised by Rangayana, Mysuru, which was scheduled to be held from Dec. 10 to Dec. 19, 2021 and was postponed due to COVID pandemic, is now slated to be held from Mar. 11 to 20.

Announcing this at a press meet at Rangayana yesterday, Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that Bahuroopi, which is being held with the theme ‘Taayi (Motherhood),’ features plays in different languages, folk art, International Film Festival, Seminar and other programmes.

‘Encyclopedia of the Forest’ and Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda will inaugurate the Festival. Actor and advocate Malavika Avinash, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Kannada & Culture Minister Sunil Kumar, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra & S.A. Ramdas, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and others will take part.

Chairmen/ Chairpersons of Karnataka Janapada Academy, Yakshagana Academy, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy and Kannada Development Authority and various artistes will attend.

35 dramas: A total of 35 dramas, including Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, English, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and Odia language dramas, will be staged during the 10-day Theatre Festival.

24 cinemas, 60 stalls: A total of 24 cinemas will be screened at the International Film Festival. About 60 stalls will be erected in the Rangayana premises with food, books and handicrafts fair.

In list of State Festivals: “Responding to our requests, the then Minister of Kannada & Culture Department C.T. Ravi has included ‘Bahuroopi Theatre Festival’ in the list of State Festivals and for the first time, the Government has provided Rs. 50 lakh grant for Bahuroopi,” Cariappa said.

Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati, Bahuroopi Convenor Anju Singh were present during the press meet.

Tickets

The programmes of Bahuroopi will be held at various venues — Bhoomigeeta, Vanaranga, B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi, Sampath Rangamandira, Kalamandira and Kindarijogi premises. A total of 1,800 seats can be arranged.

Tickets will be issued from Mar. 1 and can be purchased online as well. While ticket for each play is priced at Rs. 100, all other programmes can be watched for free.