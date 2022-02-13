High Schools to re-open tomorrow with all precautionary measures

February 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following an interim order of the High Court on the row over dress code (Hijab-saffron shawl row) in educational institutions, the High Schools (Classes 9 and 10), which were ordered to shut down by the Government for a brief period, are now all set to re-open from tomorrow (Feb. 14), with all precautionary measures in place.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the DCs and SPs of the districts to take necessary measures for ensuring incident free classes in schools, without waiting for any Government directions in this regard.

Subsequent to the CM’s direction, Mysuru DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs held a virtual meeting with all BEOs and other Education Department officials on Saturday and discussed the measures to be taken for smooth conduct of classes.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs told Star of Mysore that all measures have been taken to re-start High Schools from tomorrow following a Court order and directions from the Government.

Pointing out that he has discussed plans with the BEOs, BRCs, CRCs and other officials through a virtual meeting, he said that the officials have been asked to mandatorily stay put at their work place and oversee the preparations for the re-start of High Schools.

Noting that the officials have been instructed to report any problems immediately to the concerned BEO and the Police, Urs said that all School Heads have been asked to ensure that CCTVs installed in schools are in working condition.

He further said that the officials are also told to bring to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner in case of any untoward incidents.

Mysuru SP R. Chethan said that the District Police have contacted all school administrations on re-opening of schools from Feb.14.

Pointing out that Police will be deployed at schools in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure, he said that barring children and staff, no other unauthorised persons will be allowed entry to schools. Legal action will be initiated against those persons who attempt to enter schools forcibly and try to disturb peace, he warned.

Meanwhile, following directions from City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, the Inspectors of all Civil Police Stations in the city held a meeting with schools heads and the management of schools coming in their respective jurisdiction on Saturday.

Schools were told to immediately inform Police in case of any untoward incidents or attempts to disturb peace and harmony in the vicinity. The Police also asked them not to allow any unauthorised persons to enter the school campuses.