Re-opening of High Schools from Feb.14: Chief Minister directs top officials to take suitable steps

February 12, 2022

Bengaluru: With High Schools all set to re-open from Feb.14 after three days of closure this week due to Hijab-Saffron Shawl row, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday directed top district officials of the State to take suitable measures for ensuring that no untoward incidents take place in and around the schools when they re-open on Monday.

In a video interaction with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and higher officials of the Education Department yesterday, Bommai gave several instructions.

He asked the DCs and SPs to visit schools in sensitive districts and take suitable measures.

The DC, SP and DDPI of all districts should be in regular touch with the school heads, teachers, parents and the school administration.

The officials must hold peace meetings in sensitive areas and take leaders of all political parties and religious heads into confidence for maintenance of peace and harmony.

The officials must not bow to any pressures and should take even small incidents seriously. Also, measures must be taken for ensuring that local people are not influenced by outsiders.

The officials should assign themselves areas and keep a watch on them. Measures must be taken for ensuring that rumours and provocative news or messages do not spread through social networking sites.

The officials must ensure that everyone follows the High Court order and should take measures for preventing any untoward incidents. They should also keep a constant vigil on the activities of anti-social elements.

The officials should not wait for orders from higher authorities for handling any situation and must take necessary action as the situation warrants, the CM said.