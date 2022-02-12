Section 144 extended in city till Feb. 13

February 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, who had passed an order clamping Section 144 banning processions, protests and rallies within the city limits on Feb. 11, has extended the same by two days — Feb. 12 and 13.

The official order issued by the Police Commissioner, states “With the intention of maintaining peace and order in Mysuru city, it is necessary to implement the Cr.PC Section 144 as a precautionary measure.”

“All kinds of protests and processions in the city of Mysuru have been banned from 6 am to 10 pm till 13.2.2022. Any organisation or group that violates by protesting or conducting gathering would be considered an illegal activity and lead to legal action in the matter,” the Top Cop’s order stated.