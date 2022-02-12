Sandesha Media Award for Information and Broadcasting Dy. Director

February 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. T.C. Poornima, Deputy Director, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has been selected for the prestigious ‘Sandesha Media Award’ instituted by Sandesha Foundation.

Dr. Poornima of Mysuru will be conferred the award at a programme organised by the Foundation at its premises in Mangaluru on Feb. 22 at 5.30 pm

The Foundation is giving the State-level awards to achievers in different fields since 35 years. In all, 16 achievers including a Trust will be honoured this year with the Sandesha Awards for the year 2021 and 2022.

Sandesha Awardees 2021: Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada) – Baraguru Ramachandrappa; Sandesha Literature (Konkani) – Amar Konkani; Sandesha Literature (Tulu) – Dr. Sunitha Shetty; Sandesha Media – Nagesh Hegde; Sandesha Konkani Music – Meena Rebimbus; Sandesha Art – Avithas Adalphus Cutinha (Dolla); Sandesha Education – Lakshman Saab Chauri; Sandesha Special – Samarthanam Trust.

Sandesha Awardees 2022: Sandesha Literature (Kannada) – Rahmath Tarikere; Sandesha Literature (Konkani) – Melvyn Rodrigues; Sandesha Literature (Tulu) – B.K. Gangadar Kirodian; Sandesha Media – Dr. T. C. Poornima; Sandesha Konkani Music – Alwyn Noronha; Sandesha Art – Kasaragod Chinna; Sandesha Education – Dr. P.K. Rajashekar; Special Award – Sa. R. Raghunath.