Kanchipuram saree worth Rs. 2.10 lakh main attraction at ‘Silk India’ expo
February 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The 9-day ‘Silk India -2022’ expo organised by ‘Hastashilpi’ at Hotel Southern Star, Vinoba Road, Mysuru, was inaugurated by Mayor Sunanda Palanetra yesterday.

The expo will be open to public between 10.30 am and 8.30 pm till Feb. 19.

Sarees ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2.10 lakh are on display at the expo. Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram Silk saree, which has gold in it and is priced at Rs. 2.10 lakh, is the major attraction at the expo which features pure silk sarees from across the country. Huge discounts are also offered.

“Arini Silk Saris, Crepe & Georgette Silk Saris, Chiffon Silk Saris, Tassar silk sarees and suit, Kanjeevaram Silk Sarees & Wedding Saris, Designer fancy Saris, Darmavaram Silk Saris, Raw Silk & Tassar, Jute Silk Saris, Dhaka Silk Saris, Handloom Silk Cotton Saris, Silk Blends Saris & Stole, Silk Shawls, Uppada, Gadwal, Paithani Sarees, Mangalagiri & Pochampalli Silk Saris and many more products from across the country are available at the expo.

