Forest Watcher killed in road accident

February 12, 2022

Hunsur: A Forest Department personnel was killed on the spot when the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a goods vehicle near Malali Cross on Mysuru-Manandavadi Road here on Thursday.

Y.N. Karthik (27), who was serving as a Forest Watcher at Antarasanthe Wildlife Division in H.D. Kote taluk, is the deceased.

Karthik, a resident of Yashodharapura in Hunsur taluk, was returning to his home on his motor cycle after finishing work on Thursday morning, when a speeding Bolero Goods vehicle knocked down his motorcycle near Malali Cross.

Karthik, who sustained serious injuries, died on the spot.

The goods vehicle driver, who has been identified as Ashok of Kerala, surrendered to the Police soon after the accident.

The body was kept for public viewing at Hunsur Forest Department office, following which the last rites were conducted at Yashodharapura.