MM Hill Temple earns Rs. 1.87 crore in 43 days
February 12, 2022

Hanur (Chamarajanagar): Male Mahadeshwara Hill Temple, one of the popular pilgrimage centres, has earned a revenue of Rs. 1.87 crore in the form of cash and others offered by the devotees in the last 43 days.

The counting was last held on Dec. 29. The offering boxes (hundi) were counted on Feb. 10.

The total collection was Rs. 1.76 crore in the form of currency notes and coins worth Rs. 10.88 lakh. Gold weighing 50 gm and silver articles weighing 2 kg have also been donated.

Authority Secretary Jayavibhava Swamy, Authority officers and staff, SBI-MM Hills Branch Manager and staff were present during the counting. MM Hills Police provided security.

