Akkamahadevi’s vachanas will help lead a good life: Minister

September 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that following Akkamahadevi’s Vachanas will certainly help one in leading a good and purposeful life, Minister for Muzrai and Wakf Shashikala Jolle said that Akkamahadevi succeeded in bringing equality in the society in the 12th century.

She was speaking after inaugurating Akkamahadevi Jayanti celebration and books release programme organised jointly by Mysuru City and District Unit of Akhila Bharath Sharana Sahitya Parishat and the city’s Kadali Mahila Vedike at JSS Women’s College in Saraswathipuram here this morning.

Noting that Akkamahadevi was an inspirational woman saint in Kannada literature, Shashikala Jolle said that Akkamahadevi’s 430 extant Vachana poems is one among her notable contribution to Kannada literature.

She noted that though we equate women with mother, sister, Gomaata, mother earth and the like, it is regretful that women are forced to fight for their rights even in the 21st century. Stating that Akkamahadevi, who lived in the 12th century was one of the early female poets of Kannada literature, the Minister said that she gave birth to a specially-abled girl child, which she took it as a challenge and groomed her like any other child in making her self-reliant.

Recalling her association with Kadali Mahila Vedike as Belagavi district unit head in 2001, Shashikala said that she imbibed Vachana Sahitya which helped her. She also recalled the support extended by writer Dr. Go. Ru. Channabasappa and Gadag Mutt’s Seer Thontada Siddarama Swamiji in the testing times of her life. Shashikala Jolle also released two books ‘Sharana Samskruti,’ edited by Mukta B. Kaagali and ‘Belagu Baa,’ written by M.A. Neelambika.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra was felicitated on the occasion.

Writer Veena Bannanje deliverd a lecture on Akkamahadevi’s Vachana Sahitya.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Gadag’s Yedeyur Thontadarya Mutt seer Dr. Thontada Siddarama Swamiji graced the occasion.

Akhila Bharath Sharana Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Go.Ru. Channabasappa presided.

Writer Prof. Maleyur Guruswamy, Sharana Sahitya Parishat office-bearers K.V. Nagarajamurthy, M.G. Sadanandaiah and Helavarahundi Siddappa, Kadali Mahila Vedike President Sharada Shivalingaswamy and others were present.